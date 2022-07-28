Sandra Augusta Council, 80, of Laurel passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Windham House in Hattiesburg. She was born Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1942, in Pensacola, Fla.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville. Burial will follow in Union Seminary Cemetery in Jasper County. Brother Glenn McElhenny and Dr. Cary Kimbrell will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The daughter of a naval officer, she spent her childhood in different locations, including Taiwan, before moving to Memphis with her family. She graduated from nursing school and served as a registered nurse for most of her life. She was married to Dr. Ben Parker Council for 54 years. She had two sons, Benjamin and Matthew, before finally settling in Laurel. There, she had a long career testing and treating allergies with her husband. She was an active member at Grace Covenant Church, where she spent many years serving as a Sunday school teacher. Her generous and kind spirit is remembered fondly by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Parker Council; father Billy Matt Edwards; mother Martiel Austin Edwards; and grandchild Sarah Elizabeth Council.
Survivors include her sons Benjamin Paul Council (Michelle) and Matthew Council (Laurin); grandchildren Andrew, Emma, Claire, Sophie, John, Katherine, Elliot and Madison Council; brother Barry Edwards; and sister Sharon Shettlesworth.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
