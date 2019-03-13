Sandra Brown, 69, of Laurel died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Soso. Burial will be in Oak Bowery Church Cemetery in Heidelberg. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, Laurel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.