Sandra Gail Weathersby, 78, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 16, 2020. She was born in Louisiana on July 19, 1941.
Mrs. Weathersby was a teacher in the Jones County School District prior to her retirement. She was a member of Pineview Baptist Church and will be remembered for her love of her family and her ability to make beautiful flower arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dodds Rasberry and Lucille Underwood Rasberry; brother Butch Rasberry; and sister Geraldine Dommet.
Those who are left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 60 years Don Weathersby; son Steve (Debra) Weathersby; daughter Melody Weathersby; two brothers, Malcom Rasberry and Donald Rasberry; grandchildren Scott Weathersby and Hope Weathersby; and great-grandchild Colt Weathersby.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5-8 p.m. and the service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Cemetery. Brother Danny Stringer will officiate.
Pallbearers will be deacons of Pineview Baptist Church.
