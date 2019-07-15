Sandra Genora Doggett Sumrall, 71, of the Sharon Community in Laurel passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 to Reverend Vivian Franklin “V.F.” Doggett and Julia Maurice Ulmer Doggett.
At Sandra’s request, her body has been donated to the University of Mississippi Medial Center for the advancement of medical research. A memorial service will be at Brookside Barn in Ellisville on Saturday, July 20, from 5-8 p.m. with Rev. Stanley Doggett officiating.
As a dedicated nurse of more than 50 years, proud mother and grandmother, beloved sister and friend, Sandra will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was rarely seen without a smile on her face and her pure joy was infectious. She will long be remembered for her kindness and wit, leaving behind a lifetime of wonderful memories for family and friends.
Sandra is survived by her son Christopher Sumrall (Rita) of Ellisville; former spouse and father of child Glenn Sumrall of Laurel; grandchildren Paul (Jennifer) Allen of Petal and Amanda (Brandon) Keys of Ellisville; great-grandchildren Traice (Richlyn) Murphy, Dreelon Murphy, Payton Bradley, Carleigh Allen and Sunny Keys; one great-great-grandchild, Jace Murphy; sisters Judy (Roy) Yates and Teresa (Kenneth) Graham, all of Laurel; nieces Kim (Gillis) Rodrigue of Laurel and Bridget (Cpt. Michael) Cahill of Petal; great-niece and great-nephew Victoria and Chadwick Cahill of Petal; dear friends Diane and Wade Spruill; and many more precious friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Vivian Franklin “V.F.” Doggett and Julia Maurice Ulmer Doggett; grandmother Dellie Ulmer; and nephew Chad Graham.
Memorial donations may be made to The Good Shepherd Clinic in Laurel or any medical research facility.
The family extends their most heartfelt gratitude to the staff of SCRMC, JCSD and each Good Samaritan who assisted in our time of need.
