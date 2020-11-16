Sandra Janelle "Sandy" Sullivan Smith, 73, went home to be with her Lord in Heaven on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She died peacefully at home in Laurel.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Clellan Bradford Sullivan and Pauline Elizabeth Bradbury Sullivan; her husband of 47 years Ronald E. "Ronnie" Smith; and their son Christopher Lane Smith.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Russell B. Smith (Elizabeth) of Laurel; granddaughters Paige Holifield Hutto (Cole), Kimora Smith and Arya Smith; grandson Dalton B. Smith; great-grandson Clinton Hutto; brother-in-law Joseph C. Smith (Lydia) of New Mexico; sister-in-law Pamela P. Holm (Bill) of Laurel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sandy worked for Masonite Corporation when she first moved to Laurel in 1972. She later worked for and retired from Home Certified Public Accounting Firm in Laurel.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Memory Chapel Funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday at Lake Park Hills Cemetery at 11 a.m. Bo Burroughs will officiate.
Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.