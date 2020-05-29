Sandra Jean Brownlee, 74, of Laurel passed away on May 25, 2020, after an extended illness.
Sandra was born in Jacksonville, Fla., the daughter of the late Willis Wilson Walley and Jewel Juanita Walley.
She is survived by the father of her three children Austin Claude Brownlee; her son Randall Brownlee; daughters Donna Brownlee Coad and Cynthia Brownlee; and four wonderful grandchildren, Amanda Coad, Ashleigh Coad, Mackenzie Brownlee and Peyton Cooley. She is also survived by her three siblings, Ronnie Walley, Cathy Brownlee and Carol McGill; family members' spouses Lan Bach, Ashley Pearson and Jordan Brawer; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Sandra was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Her grandchildren were dear to her heart and she showered them with love and attention. Sandra had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and feel at ease. Her distinctive laugh and joy for life were infectious and she always brightened any room she entered.
Sandra was active in all aspects of her children and grandchildren’s lives. She drove the school bus, worked in the school cafeteria, chaperoned (way too many to count) high school band trips, basketball games, student council trips, senior trips, football games, track meets, field trips and anything else that allowed her to be near her children and grandchildren. She was always the loudest in the crowd at her children’s sporting events, win or lose. Her unconditional love and support continued long after high school/college and well into adulthood. Her voice of encouragement will be sorely missed but her loving presence and the lessons she bestowed will last forever.
A graveside service will be for immediate family only at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, at Oakland Grove Baptist Church.
