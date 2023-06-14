Sandra Joy Busby, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the age of 78.
Sandra, who was born in Laurel, was a member of Robertsdale Garden Club and Loxley Church of God. She loved bird watching and working in her flower garden. Sandra always loved and supported her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents John P. Simpson and Joyce B. Simpson; her brother Marty Simpson; and her niece Tammy Lynn Simpson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years David F. Busby; daughter Teresa (Rodney) Hull of Auburn, Ala.; grandchildren Todd (Stephanie) Hull of Silverhill, Ala., and Drew (Kristen) Hull of Auburn; five great-grandchildren, Sarah-Claire, Ellia, Karagan, Victoria and Addison; niece Jennifer Nelson; and her best friend and caregiver for the past three years Chasity Myrick.
A celebration of life service will be at Hughes Funeral Home, 26209 Pollard Road, Daphne, Ala., on Friday, June 16, at 12:30 p.m. There will be a time of visitation before the service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Robertsdale First Baptist Church “Kids Outdoor Zone” Program at P. O. Box 1140, Robertsdale, AL 36567.
Expressions of condolences for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, Daphne is assisting the family.
