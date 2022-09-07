Sandra Kay Craft, 60, of Laurel passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. She was born Thursday, July 26, 1962, in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her father Horace Eugene Bell; sister Ruby Joyce West; and her stepfather William C. Griffith.
Survivors include her mother Ruby Lee Sasser Griffith; brother Rodney Bell; and sisters Anita Bell and Paula Bell.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
