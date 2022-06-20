Sandra Lee Byrd, 81, of Laurel passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. She was born Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1940 in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Byrd; father Jimmy Touchstone; mother Minnie Lee Flynt; son Larry Shafer; sisters-in-law Brenda Jaynes and Bettye Byrd; and brothers Jim “Little Jim” Touchstone and Tommy Touchstone.
Survivors include her brother George Jaynes; sister Taunya Macht; sisters-in-law Carolyn Byrd, Lynn Byrd and Virginia James; daughter-in-law Daphne Shafer McCreary; granddaughter Khloe Shafer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Byrd was a lifelong diabetic and fierce advocate and teacher for those with diabetes. She was always willing to advise both newly diagnosed and those with preexisting diabetes in any way she could. She was an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school for many years. She loved guiding children to Christ through various programs, such as AWANA and VBS. Everything she did in life, she did with a teaching spirit. She and her husband loved camping and traveling. She loved reading, especially Christian-based novels and the Bible. She always made sure that anyone she knew received a card or note on any important occasions. In previous years, Mrs. Byrd and her husband loved motorcycle riding, operating CB-style radios, attending gospel music events and were not above racing each other home if in separate vehicles. Although short in stature, she was mighty in spirit and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Visitation will be Thursday, 10-11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Due to heat, all services will be in the sanctuary, with no graveside service. Brother Cary Kimbrell will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be D.L. Gieger, Jamey Kelley, Jason Loper, Scott Arrington, Byron Byrd and Bradley Byrd.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Langley and John Gerlach.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to American Diabetes Association.
