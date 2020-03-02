Sandra Lynn Pippen, 73, of Collins passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.
She was retired as a bookkeeper for Westridge Clinic and a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. She loved to read and will be remembered as a loving mother, sister and grandmother.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, March 4, from 1-2:45 pm. A graveside service will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery starting at 3 p.m.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.