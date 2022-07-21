It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra M. Wright of Ellisville on Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born Aug.16, 1947, in Memphis.
Visitation will be held at Ellisville Funeral Home on Sunday, July 24, from 1-3 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Frank Porter, director of the Baptist Student Union at Jones College, will officiate.
Sandra was a longtime Ellisville resident and wore many hats as a wife, mother, nana, educator, businesswoman, active member of the community and a member of First United Methodist Church. Sandra was 74 years old, but seemed much younger with her active lifestyle and nonstop energy.
Sandra was a teacher and for most of her career taught advanced math courses at Jones County Junior College. She had a reputation for being tough but also fair, and she always strived to give her students confidence. Upon retirement, she transitioned to a real estate career where she was the top realtor in the county for many years. She sincerely enjoyed helping people find their perfect dream home.
Despite her busy schedule, Sandra still carved out time to do the things she enjoyed including cooking, gardening, reading and sewing. However, her biggest impact was in her role as Nana to her two granddaughters. While growing up, the girls had such a great time during their visits over the holidays and summers, which included lots of laughter and storytelling. She taught them intentional lessons while being patient and loving. The girls always said they couldn’t go a step down the street with Nana without someone stopping to say hello as she pretty much knew everyone in town. Sandra’s many impactful qualities seem to be best summed up by our very own state tree, the magnolia, which signifies majestic beauty and perseverance.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Murry Morgan; and her husband of 50 years Gordon Wright.
She is survived by her daughter Nikki Thornton (Stephen Bouis); granddaughters Morgan and Taylor Thornton; sister Janet Conley; brother Murry Morgan Jr. (Pam); and her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandra’s memory to Jones College in Ellisville at https://www.jcjc.edu/alumni_foundation/giving-support/ .
