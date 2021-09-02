Sandra Risher Gavin was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 and is now in a brand-new heavenly body. Praise God for that comfort and peace in knowing she is at home with Him.
She was born to Tommy and Christine Risher on Aug. 2, 1947. She was married to Richard Gavin for 47 years. Sandra had two children, Bruce Windham and Lori Windham Benson and four grandchildren she loved with everything she had in her, Hunter Herrington, Landry Smith, Jarrett Windham and Ryan Windham. She also had four great-grandchildren who were the highlight of her days.
Sandra loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She helped raise several of her nieces, nephews and grandchildren as she was a stay-at-home mom most of her life, so she had the pleasure of getting to babysit several of the family's children.
She was blessed to have two sisters, Mitzi Stephenson and Debbie Cross, and a little brother, Richard Risher, who will miss her immensely. She was preceded in death by two brothers "Skeeter" and Thomas Risher.
The family will celebrate her life with visitation on Friday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church in Heidelberg. The funeral service will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m. and interment will be in the church cemetery.
The service will be officiated by Brother Stanley Doggett and West Benson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
