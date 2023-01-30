Sandra Wilson, 70, of Ellisville passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Ovett. She was born Tuesday, Sept. 16, 1952, in Ferriday, La.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, from noon to 1 p.m. at The Rock Church in 635 Highway 15 South in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Ellisville City Cemetery in Ellisville. Jerry Rowley Jr. and Joshua Pierce will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willie and Ramona Britt Cotten; three brothers; one sister; and one son-in-law.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years Kenneth Wilson; son Earl Pearson (Joy); daughters Stacy Conley (Jimmy), Kendra Foster (Matthew), Kayla Camp (Shay) and Laquinn Cabe, grandchildren Justin Conley (Hallie), Alec Pearson (Anna), Krista Tisdale, Chase Conley, Caleb Camp, Joshua Camp, Breanna Collins (Curtis) and Josie Cabe, great-grandchildren Jace Conley, Alanna Tisdale, Addie Tisdale, Lyla Troth, Madden Pearson, Maddox Pearson, Xavier Jones and Crystal Collins; and seven brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Justin Conley, Chase Conley, Alec Pearson, Caleb Camp, Joshua Camp, Blake Stokes, Blaine Stokes and Andy Cotten.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.