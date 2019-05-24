Sandy Vincent Read passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
She was born in New Orleans to Dr. Charlton Rule Vincent and Jean Luckett Vincent. She graduated from R. H. Watkins High School in Laurel and the University of Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter Ryan Read of Aubrey, Texas; sister Kathleen Vincent Snow of Mobile, Ala.; brother David Vincent of Sparta, Tenn.; niece Hannah Vincent; and nephews Edward Hugh Snow II and Daniel Vincent.
She was known for her quick wit, good humor, love of flowers and horses. She served on the board of directors of the Mississippi Paint Horse Club and was a national director of the American Paint Horse Association. She volunteered her time as a member of Denton County Master Gardeners.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home Sunday, May 26, beginning at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 3.
