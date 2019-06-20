Sara Elizabeth Lowe Brown passed away at her home, June 18, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born Jan. 2, 1933 in Laurel to Grady Lowe and Eula Hancock Lowe, Sara was the youngest of five children.
Sara married William Laurin Brown on March 9, 1951. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2013.
Ms. Brown is survived by three children, Norman Grady “Buddy” Brown and his spouse Beverly Brown of Laurel, Gary Ray Brown (Pat) of Natchez and daughter Dee Marcel Price (Frank) of McComb; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Ms. Brown loved her church, First Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurel, and was active up until her health declined. She was active in her garden club.
The family thanks Amedisys Home Health of Collins and a special thank you to the staff of Hospice Compassus of Hattiesburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Trinity Presbyterian Church of Laurel in her name.
Services will be held Friday, June 21, at Memory Chapel. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Interment will be in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Rev. Luke Ponder and Rev. David Chandler will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.