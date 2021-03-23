Sara Lane Blackledge, 29, of Laurel died Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home. Sara was born Nov. 27, 1991.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Sara was preceded in death by her grandfathers BL Blackledge Jr. and Jerrell Stinson.
She is survived by her son Brayden Lane Blackledge; her father Bennie (Sandra) Blackledge; her mother Sandra Stinson; two siblings, Kehrer Windham and Chris Welch; nephews Jake Windham, Ryan Carter and Finn Welch; grandparents Senta Stinson and Geraldine (Ed) Lightsey; and aunts and uncles Renee (Robert) Burroughs, Pat Stinson, Mike (Kim) Stinson, Amanda Stinson and Teresa Dillard.
