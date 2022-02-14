Sara Lois Murphy, 88, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Guardian Angel Personal Care Home in Laurel. She was born July 21, 1933, in Jasper County.
A private family graveside service will be Monday, Feb. 14, at Liberty Baptist Church cemetery, in Stringer under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs, Mississippi.
Mrs. Murphy was a member of First Baptist Church in Bay Springs and was a retired salesclerk for Alexander's Hardware.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marion Kenneth Murphy; her father Dorsey Jackson Kelly; her mother Susie Clark Kelly; and seven siblings.
Survivors include her son Dale Murphy (Tina) of Laurel; grandchildren Zachary Kenneth Murphy (Trichi), Bryce Camden Murphy, Lauren Amanda Ellzey Scott (Grant) and Katelyn Elizabeth Ellzey Bryant (Landon); great-grandchildren Kenneth Clark Murphy, Sara Lillie Murphy, Charlies Guy Bryant and Sadie Kate Scott; and sister Floy Kelly Graham.
Having been affected by Alzheimer's, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Sara Lois Murphy.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
