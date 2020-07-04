Sara Marline Townsend, 66, of Bay Springs died Friday, July 3, 2020 in Bay Springs. She was born Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1954 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs and the burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. Elder Mark Quarles will officiate.
Marline was a member of Providence Primitive Baptist Church. She was an avid quilter and loved to sew. She loved watching all her grandkids play ball, dance and anything they were involved in. She had a strong belief in the Lord and His promises.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin Vester and Pauline Stringer; brother-in-law Howard Jordan; and son-in-law Jody Craft.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Rayford “Riley” Townsend Jr.; daughter Melissa Craft; sons Jeremy Townsend (Sarah) and Aaron Townsend (Laura); grandchildren Matthew and Adam Craft (Allie), Kaylee, Trace, Brylee, Brooks and Adalee Townsend, and Marley, Sadie and Tucker Townsend; sister Sybil Jordan; brother Delbert Stringer (Linda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Craft, Adam Craft, Trace Townsend, Joseph Townsend, Bill Irwin, Greg Myrick, Jonathan Stringer and Eric Stringer.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
