Sarah Catherine Gambrell Jefcoat was called home at age 93 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Known to all as “Miss Kitty,” she will be reunited with her husband Harold A. Jefcoat in heaven.
The families of Bruce L. Jefcoat, Harold A. Jefcoat and Billy L. Gambrell will miss her infectious laughter, great sense of humor and ability to make everyone in her life feel happiness and love.
Pallbearers will be Reggie Welborn, Bruce L. Jefcoat, Jr., Chris Gambrell, Steve Gambrell, Steven Gambrell, and Hunter Buchanan.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, June 17, from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Soso. Brother John Musgrove will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
