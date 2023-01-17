Sarah Francis Vann Hopkins

Sarah Hopkins, 93, of Laurel passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
She was born Nov. 12, 1929, to Frank and Nona Vann in Millry, Ala.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 64 years and served her Lord in numerous roles.
She married J. P. Hopkins, the love of her life, on July 9, 1950, and the Lord blessed them with three children.
Through the years, Sarah worked for several businesses, working in accounting and serving as secretary until she came home to be a caregiver for her loving husband.
Later, after his passing, she went to work as office manager for her son Jeff at J/H Foods in Union until she retired at the age of 83.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years J. P. Hopkins; parents Frank and Nona Vann; sisters Sybil Chancellor of Laurel, Voncille Davis of Shubuta and Jackie Marchetti of Jackson.
Sarah is survived by three children, Deborah Hopkins Murphy (Gary), Donna Hopkins Holifield (Terry) and Jeffery Nell Hopkins (Denise); six grandchildren, Brandi Murphy Perkins (Phil), Russ Murphy (Amber), Ashley Holifield Creel (Nick), Kyle Holifield (Katie Anna), Matt Hopkins (Mallory) and Kelsey Hopkins Upton (Josh); and 13 great-grandchildren, Murphy Perkins, Max Perkins, Miles Perkins, Addison Murphy, Reed Murphy, Aden Creel, Reagan Creel, Eliza Holifield, Hadley Hopkins, Ross Hopkins, Eli Hopkins, Alivia Upton and Ainsley Upton.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at Trinity Baptist Church on Highway 15 North in Laurel, starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Brother Bill Blair and Brother Randy Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Home Cemetery in the Matthew Community. Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Russ Murphy, Matt Hopkins, Kyle Holifield, Phil Perkins, Nick Creel and Josh Upton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church Missions, 35 Trinity Road, Laurel, MS 39443
