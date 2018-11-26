Sarah Graham Wells, 87, of Laurel died of natural causes Sunday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Episcopal Church (541 North 5th Ave., Laurel) followed by a buffet reception at Studio 550/Gatherings (550 Central Ave., Laurel). Private interment services will follow.
Born in 1931, Sarah was the fourth child and only daughter of Samuel and Natalie Graham. Sarah was raised in Farmville, Va., where her father served as the business manager of Longwood College. She grew up on the Longwood campus, surrounded by students and professors who sparked her lifelong passion for learning and teaching.
She was graduated from Longwood University in 1952 and began a career at age 21 as a teacher in Virginia Beach, Va. She soon met and fell in love with a young Navy fighter pilot from Laurel, John Wells III, who became her beloved husband of nearly 50 years and who preceded her in death in 2003.
Starting in 1967, John’s business career took her family to Jackson, Dallas, Connecticut, New York, Albuquerque and Tulsa before Sarah and John returned to Laurel and settled down for good in 1981. Sarah taught most grades over the years but especially enjoyed seventh-grade science. She taught school in Sandersville and Laurel. In the mid-1990s she moved from Jones Junior High to Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg and then to St. John’s Day School. She home-schooled students for some years after that before declaring she was “definitely retired.”
Charity-minded throughout her life, Sarah volunteered with the Junior Auxiliary, the Laurel Garden Club and made regular donations to the ASPCA and Laurel Animal Rescue League. She was a member of The Three Arts Club, The Little Garden Club and The Daughters of the American Revolution.
Sarah was an active member of the Laurel Presbyterian church for many years and thereafter found a spiritual home with St. John’s Episcopal Church in Laurel.
Sarah is survived by her son John Wells IV of Potomac Falls, Va.; daughter Margaret Wells-Williams of Laurel; four granddaughters, Lindsay, Porter, Sarah, and Kate; two grandsons, John V and Brett; and three great-grandsons, Jace, Terrence and Cameron.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and Lyle Graham.
She is survived by a brother Louis Graham; and nine nieces and nephews, Lyle, Thomas, Dorothy, John and Natalie on her side, and Mary B., Ben, Pat and Elizabeth on her husband’s side; and their families.
