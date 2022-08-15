Sarah Hollice Collins Brent Jones passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the age of 86 after a short battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Laurel to Hollice Jimmie Collins and Sarah Agnes McKinley Collins. She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1953 and Jones County Junior College in 1955. She was an excellent student during her time in school and graduated at the top of her class.
Upon graduation from JCJC, she worked for the employment office in Laurel in a position she thoroughly enjoyed. She then moved to Heidelberg, where she owned and operated Brent’s Grocery for several years. Heidelberg was her home for a large part of her adult life. There, she was actively involved in her church, the garden club and other community organizations and events. Much of her time over the years was spent assisting her brother Jim with the family tax business. She enjoyed her time there and knew most all of their clients on a personal level. She more recently moved back to Laurel, where she resided with her husband of nine years Benny Joe Jones Sr. until her death. They were married on Oct. 7, 2013.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father Hollice and her mother Agnes; an infant baby brother; son Bruce Samuel Jones; and her first husband Billy Martin Brent.
She is survived by her husband Benny Joe Jones Sr.; son Benny Joe Jones Jr. and wife Paula Jones of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Kaley Alyssa Jones of Houston; brother Jim Collins of Laurel; niece, Courtney Collins Woodard (Bill Woodard) of Skiatook, Okla.; and nephew Scott Collins (Jeannie T. Collins) of Evansville, Ind. She will also be greatly missed by her great-nieces Kate Woodard and Claire Woodard; and great-nephew Will Woodard.
Sarah loved flower and vegetable gardening. She enjoyed bridge with friends, and loved all things family. She loved game shows and playing cards and puzzles of all kinds. You could always find a crossword nearby; there were very few she couldn’t complete. She was a collector of cookbooks and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She was full of life — spunky and determined — but a true Southern lady. She was devoted to her family and to her husband Benny. She was a true caregiver and caretaker in every sense of the word. She will be greatly missed but we are comforted by beautiful memories.
Visitation and the funeral were Sunday at Memory Chapel. Burial was in Calhoun Cemetery.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
