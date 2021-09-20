Sarah-Jane Thaxton Vetter, 34, was born Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1987, and passed from this life Monday, September 13, 2021. She was a beloved daughter, a loving wife and proud mom. She was a lifelong resident of Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be in her honor at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church of Laurel at 2 p.m. Wednesday with a gravesite service immediately following at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
Sarah-Jane is survived by her best friend and husband of nine years Jason Vetter and their beautiful 7-year-old daughter Jocelynn Macrae Vetter, their ray of sunshine. She is also survived by her parents Art and Becky Thaxton of Laurel; and her mother-in-law Susette Robichaux Vetter of Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents H. Candler Thaxton and Lily Luverne Thaxton of Pensacola, Fla.; her maternal grandparents John Stevens and Bunty Stevens of Hungerford, England; and her husband’s grandparents Laban Robichaux Sr. and Violet Lirette Robichaux of Houma, La.
Sarah-Jane loved life and lived it unselfishly. She was called "best friend" to many. She loved the theater, blazed her own trails, never met a stranger, loved the challenge of a good video game and would instantly light up any room with her contagious outgoing personality. To her husband Jason, she was his "light." To her family and friends, she’ll be deeply missed, yet her memory forever treasured.
Pallbearers are Quinton Allen, Austin Andrews, Jim McLemore, Dickie McKenzie, Chad Newby and Scotty Whitehurst.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.