Sarah K. Ewing, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Born July 16,1946, in Laurel, Sarah was a graduate of R.H. Watkins High School and the Mobile Infirmary School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse. Having a varied career, she retired from Forrest General Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Connell; her granddaughter Katherine Connell; and her sister Norma Tims.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
