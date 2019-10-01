Sarah Lennie England, 87, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Mrs. England was born in Monroe, La., to Homer Madison Allen and Lucy Foster Allen, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Tommy England (Jeri) of Brandon; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.