Sarah Oden Holyfield

Sarah “Bootie” Oden Holyfield, 93, died peacefully at her home in Laurel on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1925 in Greenwood, the daughter of the late Laurel City Commissioner Ernest Oden and Teresa Loggins Oden, the first woman to hold public office in Laurel.
She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel and attended Belhaven College in Jackson. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
Bootie was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Teresa Oden and her husband Robert “Bob” Holyfield.
She is survived by her cousin and godson Willie Fiore and her cousins Harold Fiore, Mary Miller, Eloise Quackenboss, Sarah French, Thomas Oden, James Miller Jr. and goddaughter Cynthia Plaia. Bootie is also survived by her close friends, Marguerite (Bubba) Walker and Eualynn (Lynn) Clark, also known as “the golden girls.”
She was a lifetime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Laurel. She was also a member of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, the Laurel Country Club, the Northwood Garden Club, the Laurel Little Theatre and the Junior Auxiliary. She was a former board member of the Y.W.C.A. and an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Magna Charta Dames.
Bootie worked for several years as a secretary for former Mississippi Lt. Gov. Carroll Gartin and in the office of R.H. Watkins High School. While working for Lt. Gov. Gartin, she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Holyfield, who was a state representative for Jasper County.
Bootie was a true Southern lady with impeccable manners. She always kept the conversation going and never failed to introduce people even if they already knew each other. Bootie loved to dance and she lived the way she danced. She lived a colorful and excellent life and will be lovingly remembered by family and friends.
The family extends deep gratitude for the excellent and loving care given by Elizabeth Freeman, Deborah Brabham, Jade Smith, Tina Kersh, Samantha Skipper and Kathy Langley.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Animal Rescue League of Laurel, St. John’s Episcopal Church or to a favorite charity.
Services will be Wednesday, May 29, at St. John’s Episcopal Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service following at 11. Interment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Father Jeff Reich will officiate.
