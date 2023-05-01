Saundria Marie Kux, 82, of Ellisville passed away on April 28, 2023. She was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Lee City, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elidge Lee Davis and Emily Taylor Davis; and her husband William Franklin Kux.
Survivors include her son Mitchell Anthony Kux; sisters Martha Myrick, Patrica Davis and Ann Yanger; nieces Terri Lynn Peacock, Jade Bounds, Tammy Poor, Sherry Gross, Lara Old, Connie English, Sheila Disbro, Kaylynn Marenich, Laci Marenich, Catherine Old, Courtney Disbro and Taylor Disbro; and nephews Linsey English Jr., Bryan Gross, Joie Marenich, Joseph Marenich, Andrew Poor, Mathew Poor, Ethan Poor, Garrett Rosso, Zack Taylor and Paul Bounds.
Services will be held at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, May 1. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Walters Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Hood will officiate.
