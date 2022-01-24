Scott Campbell Godard, 64, of Sumrall passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1957, to the late Russell and Sarah Godard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Celia Davis Godard; and in-laws Joseph and Evelyn Davis.
He is survived by his three children, Jacob, Sarah and Steven (Susanah); two grandchildren, Lynsie Grace and Gatlin; sister Debbie (Don) Armistead; brother Keith (Cathy) Godard; brothers-in-law Andy (Becky) Davis, Michael (Sharon) Davis and Tony (Penny) Davis; sisters-in law Sharon Ford, Judy (Eddy) Tarbutton, Janice Cloy and Janet Fortenberry; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Pinehaven Memorial Cemetery in Hattiesburg, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Trevelyn Campbell Memorial Art Scholarship at Samford University or the Sumrall Lions Club.
