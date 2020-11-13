Seigrid Anne Christiansen, 70, of Laurel died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at University Medical Center in Jackson. She was born Friday, June 23, 1950 in Laurel.
A memorial service may be at a later date.
Seigrid was a devout Catholic who loved her parish and brought joy to those she met throughout her life. She will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jarvis Barnett and Anna Marie Jensen Christiansen.
Survivors include her brother Erik Christiansen; sister Kristy Graves (Ronnie); her niece Ditte Ameila Christiansen (Robin Laubjerg); her nephews Chad (Jill) and Zachary (Melissa) Graves.
She was beloved by her great-nieces and great-nephews Jackson, Jacob, Janie, AnnaLucille, Josephine, Charlotte and Gracie Mae Graves; Julius and Aviaya Laubjerg Christiansen.
