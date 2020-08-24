A Zoom memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, for Shane Lansdale, 57, of Ellisville, who passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2020 at his residence. The meeting ID No. is 7729290095 with password 123456.
Mr. Lansdale was the owner and operator of Lansdale Pest Control for more than 25 years. He is survived by his wife Virginia Lansdale.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.