On February 27, 2022, Shannon Dayle White Probst departed this life surrounded by her loving family after a year-long struggle with cancer. She was a loving, faithful wife, a gracious, selfless mother, a patient, giving daughter, and thoughtful, tenderhearted sister. Shannon was a phenomenal teacher, counselor, and mentor of many students over the years. She was loved, admired, and respected by family, friends, and colleagues.
Shannon was born in Hattiesburg, MS, on March 25, 1970, and was raised in the Dixie Community. She attended Forest County Agricultural High School where she graduated in 1988. After working her way through college, she earned her B.A. degree in English Education from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1992. She began her career working in the adolescent unit at Pine Grove Mental Health. She began her teaching career at her alma mater, Forest County AHS. Later she taught at Oak Grove High School and, in 1997, married Charles Erickson (Eric) Probst. In 2002, she took a break to stay home with her children. She has two daughters, Elizabeth Anne and Mary Ashleigh, and one son, Erickson Hamilton.
In 2003, Eric and Shannon moved to Kansas City, MO, for further education. They returned to the Hattiesburg area after training was complete in 2010. Shannon resumed her teaching career at Sumrall High School where she taught until her death. They made their home south of Ellisville, MS, on the Probst family land where she will be buried.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Dale White; her maternal grandparents, Robert (Bob) H. Dornan and Alta Christine Branom Dornan; and her paternal grandparents, Charles White and Easter Lily Jewel Runnels White. She is survived by her husband, her children, her mother, Patricia (Patty) Dornan White, her sisters, Kellee White and Amy White Harrell, eight nieces and nephews and six grand nieces and nephews.
To all that knew her, she will be remembered for her strong faith, her unique take on life and her ability to articulate it, her sense of humor, her unyielding optimism, her fierce loyalty, unwavering fidelity, and boundless capacity to love. We will miss you forever.
Visitation will be on March 3, 2022, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Ellisville Funeral Home. The service will be on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Ellisville Funeral Home Chapel followed by a private graveside service.
To sign the online guestbook go to ellisvillefuneralhome.com
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
