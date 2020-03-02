Sheila Ann Corley, 73, of Seminary died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, Dec. 14, 1946 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Monday, March 2, at 3 p.m. at Hill Crest Cemetery and the burial will follow in Hill Crest Cemetery. Sister Rhonda Mitchell will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
One of her many accomplishments was graduating from the Licensed Practical Nursing program at Jones County Junior College. She enjoyed attending church and church activities when her health permitted until she was no longer able.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ruel and Ella Hutto; sister Glenda Tisdale; and brother Lee Hutto.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years Johnnie M. Corley; daughter Sheila Diane Butler (Charles Ray); two granddaughters, Amber Rae Butler and Hannah Iona Burnham (Matthew); three great-grandchildren, Zephyr Ray Atwood, Athena Lyn Atwood and Hazel Ivy Burnham; brother Herbert Wayne Hutto (Brenda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearer will be Zephyr Ray Atwood.
