Sheila Ann Griffin, 58, of Laurel died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, August 15, 1962, in Bay Springs.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Stringer. Rev. Stanley Doggett will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Grady and Linnie Mae Bufkin; sister Shirley Newcomb; and brother Eddie Johnson.
Survivors include her husband Elton Chance Griffin; daughter Angela Martin (Dustin); son Grady Griffin; sister Lynelle Holloway (Steven); brother Andy Johnson (Jennifer); grandson Michael Alt; granddaughter Breana Alt; and her nieces and nephews.
