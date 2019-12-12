Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton for Mrs. Sheila Ann Warden, 60, of Ovett. Mrs. Warden passed away to her heavenly home on Dec. 10, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Brother Ronnie Smith will officiate with burial to follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Jefcoat, Tyler Lirette, James Jones, Logan Shows, William Murphy, Dustin Fontenot and Steve Lirette as alternate.
Mrs. Warden was preceded in death by her father John Howard Blackwell.
She is survived by her husband James Travis Warden of Ovett; daughters Kim Warden of Ovett, Tina (Steve) Lirette of Ovett; son Michael Warden of Ovett; mother Georgia Edwards of Ovett; sister Anita (Dean) Palmer of Clara; brother Randall Blackwell of Ovett; sister Janet (Jesse) Carranza of Richton; grandchildren Samantha Jefcoat, Justin (Adrienne) Jefcoat, Magen (Wesley) Chambers, Tyler (Megan) Lirette, Kelly Lirette, Logan (Kennedy) Shows, Caile (Dustin) Warden and Marlon Warden; great-grandchildren Braydon McClure, Kristina Baker, Dallas Hutto, Wyatt Hutto, Cheyenne Jefcoat, Brody Hutto, Easton Jefcoat, Waylon Jefcoat, Jace Fontenot, Thomas Fontenot, and three more on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Warden was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She will dearly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
