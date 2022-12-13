Sheila Johnson Chung, 72, of Laurel (originally from Boston)passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, atColonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A memorial service will immediately followvisitation.
Sheila was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years Samuel Chung; her
parents Dorothy Spedding Johnson and Charles Johnson; and her cherished dogSaints.
She is survived by her daughter Stacey Chung Voss, and grandchildren Hadley
Catherine, Ellis Eric and Samuel Duncan Voss of Hattiesburg; son Shad Chung,
daughter-in-law Mandy and granddaughter Alexis Grace Chung of Southaven;
daughter Sara Chung Dyess, son-in-law Brandon and grandson Tyler Mackenzie
Dyess of Hattiesburg; and brother Ronald Johnson and sister-in-law Karen of Laurel; along
with a host of other family members including brother-in-law Walter Hum of New York
and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her lifelong “BFF,”
Jan Jacobo of Laurel.
Sheila was selfless, compassionate and generous of spirit. She had a servant’s-heartand demonstrated the love of Jesus throughout her life. She led her family withtremendous grace and a quiet strength.
It was this strength that helped her bravely endure the long illness that she experienced in the several months prior to her passing. During this time, she amazed all who knew her, and her children and grandchildrenwere so proud of their “Nana” for all that she so courageously overcame.
Sheila was a faithful supporter of her granddaughter Alex’s fight against Type 1
Diabetes. She also devoted countless hours to serving at The Glory House in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research
Foundation, Team Alex’s Angels (105 Westpark Dr. Ste 415, Brentwood, TN, 37027),
to The Glory House of Laurel, to The American Cancer Society (Sheila was deeply
and profoundly affected by the loss of her husband, Sam, to cancer in 2012), or finally
to The Children’s Hospital of Mississippi, The Harrison McClain Pediatric
Neurology Fund (Harrison was a classmate and close friend of Sheila’s grandson,
Duncan, and he tragically passed away in 2021).
Isaiah 40:31
