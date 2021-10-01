Sheila Marie Ward Sikes went to be with her heavenly father on Sept. 29, 2021 at the age of 61. Sheila was born on March 26, 1960, to Charles and Ouida Ward in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-love Kenneth and Kathleen Sikes; and daughter-in-love Becky Post Sikes.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family. Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Kenny Sikes. They were blessed with a son, Scott Sikes and wife Sarah Sikes, and a daughter, Kaycee Christian and husband Bobby Christian. Sheila’s greatest blessings called her "Gramma" —Michael Geronime, Catherine Sikes, Kirstin Sikes, Lexie Sikes, Brady Geronime, Gracie Geronime, Khloe Christian and Kelby Christian. Sheila is also survived by her siblings Vickie Thompson and husband Steve, Donnie Ward and wife Brenda, Wanda Martin and husband Roy, Kerry Sikes and wife Mellonie, Sharon Evans and husband Shea and Kevin Sikes and wife Jenifer; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sheila was a faithful follower of Christ and loved Him with all her heart. She loved to spend time and make memories with her husband traveling and at the lake. She spent plenty of time and money spoiling her eight grandchildren. She had a servant’s heart that shined through her years of elementary teaching and children’s ministry. She was a kind soul who could light up a room with her smile! Sheila was a loving wife, mother and Gramma who will be greatly and deeply missed!
A visitation will be Monday, Oct. 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Hillier funeral home of Bryan, Texas. Funeral services for Sheila will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene in Bryan, with Lonnie Green officiating. Burial will take place after at the City of Bryan Cemetery.
