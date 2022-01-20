Sheila Sellers, 61, of Laurel went to her heavenly home Jan. 18, 2022 at South Central Regional Center in Laurel. She was born on July 2, 1960, in Jones County.
She was a member of Ellisville First Assembly of God. Sheila loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and never wavered in her faith. Sheila has made her final journey to live eternally with Jesus. She stood on the promises of God. One of her favorite verses was Revelation 21:4 – “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away.”
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 22, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Family viewing will be 10:30-11 a.m., with public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Rev. Andy Stringfellow and Rev. Drew Holifield will officiate. Interment will be in Lowery Cemetery on Clara West Road in Wayne County
Sheila was preceded in death by her father Rev. Joe Smith; maternal grandparents Lamar and Loyce Blackledge; paternal grandparents Jeffie and Corrine Smith; and niece Amber Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years Joe “Nuggie” Sellers; her mother Glenda Smith; sister Brenda Smith (Larry); brother Ken Smith (Mechelle); and nephews Miles and Mason Smith. Sheila is also survived by her daughter Sara Johnson; grandchildren AbbiGail, Ashlyn, Drake and William Johnson, and John Henry Clements; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Johnson, Raelynn Johnson, and Emery Evans.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Masks may or may not be worn, but the family respectfully asks that precautions be considered.
