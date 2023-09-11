Shelby Jean Knotts, 86, of the Glade Community went to Glory on Sept. 8, 2023.
Originally from the Antioch Community in Jasper County, she was a graduate of Bay Springs High School. She married and left Bay Springs shortly after, proudly serving as an Air Force wife until 1974 when the family settled in the Glade Community near Laurel.
Shelby spent several years working as secretary of First United Methodist Church in Laurel. In 1978, she began a 30-plus year career at M&M, now Community Bank. Originally hired as a secretary, she eventually became a vice president. Her final role at Community Bank was as coordinator of the Golden Advantage Club, where she arranged group excursions all over the United States for bank customers. She loved traveling and spending time with the wonderful people who traveled with her.
Shelby was very active in her community. She served as president of the State Business and Professional Women's Club, as well as the Laurel unit. She was a director for Mary Kay Cosmetics and spent time helping young women develop the skills needed to be successful in the corporate world. After retirement, she volunteered at the Lauren Rogers Museum, South Central Regional Medical Center and the garden club.
After moving to Glade in 1974, Shelby was a member of Glade Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, as well as volunteering in other roles.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents L.B. and Lucy Mae Montgomery; and her husband Jerry M. Knotts.
She is survived by her sister Johncie Nester; sons Greg (Cindy Riser) and Steve Knotts; and grandchildren Courtney (Tim) Garner, Brandi (John) Churchill, Rachel Knotts, Sydney Knotts and Jacob “Jack” Knotts. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren.
She loved much and loved well. She went to our Lord steadfast in the salvation that He provides and set an example throughout her life of how hard work, love and faith will not only bring joy into our earthly lives, but will secure us for eternity.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Laurel at 4593 Indian Springs Road in Laurel. A funeral service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery in Louin.
Brother Jimmy Hood will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.