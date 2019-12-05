Shelia A. Breland, 70, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was born in St. Martinville, La., on Nov. 16, 1949.
Mrs. Breland was preceded in death by her parents Roy Hinton and Lee Ann Theriot Hinton; and one son, Eric Breland.
Her survivors include her husband Marvin Breland of Soso; son Marvin Dewayne Breland (Aubrey) of Wade; and one granddaughter Leeanne Breland.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 5-8 p.m. The service will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.