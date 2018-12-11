Shelton “Cotton” Norris passed from this world on Dec. 10, 2018, at his residence in the Powers Community of Jones County. Cotton was born Nov. 17, 1950, and had recently celebrated his 68th birthday.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, and the burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Wayne Thompson and Billy Langley will officiate.
Cotton grew up in Collins, and he graduated from Collins High School in 1968. After high school, Cotton attended Jones County Junior College, where he was an active member of the yearbook staff. After JCJC, he attended University of Mississippi and received a bachelor's degree in accounting. He attended one year of law school at the University of Mississippi.
Cotton had previously worked for the state auditor's office, Harrison Lumber Company and the Jones County Tax Assessor/Collector’s office. Recently, he had worked for local attorneys, helping with land and title work.
Cotton was a member and officer with the Sons of Confederate Veterans Jones County Rosin Heels Camp 227 for many years. He did demonstrations for several years explaining how medical procedures were done during the Civil War. He was also active in the Glade Hornet Booster Club and Heidelberg Academy Booster Club in previous years.
He was preceded in death by his mother Esther Norris; his father Hershell Norris; an infant sister Juanita Norris; and his mother-in-law Earline Guthrie.
He is survived by his wife of over 42 years Sandra Norris of the Powers Community; daughter and son-in-law Jill and Craig Deakle of New Augusta; two beloved grandsons, Nicholas and Liam Deakle of New Augusta; a sister, Wanda Thompson of Laurel; and many extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be members of the Jones County Rosin Heels Camp 227
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Veterans Memorial Museum, Inc. (920 Hillcrest Drive, Laurel, MS).
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.coloniallaurel.com.
