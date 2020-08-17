Shelton Lee McLaurin, 82, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 after a tough battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Shelton was born on Dec. 10, 1937, in Laurel to Belton and Ruby (Hathorn) McLaurin.
Those who knew him best will cherish memories of his cheerful attitude, encouraging spirit and his tall tales. Until recently, despite the challenge of being wheelchair-bound, he loved working in his garden, and with his always-growing number of “critters.” The family thanks the staff of Comfort Care Nursing Home of Laurel for their care and patience during these recent years, as Alzheimer’s prevented him from remaining at home.
Shelton was preceded in death by his parents Belton and Ruby McLaurin.
He is survived by his wife Janice of Sharon; his brothers Mitchell McLaurin (Pat) of Big Creek and Tommy McLaurin (Gayle) of Pachuta; his children Deborah Leggett (Richard) of Sandersville, Douglas McLaurin (Connie) of Fort Worth, Texas, David McLaurin (Teresa) of Sharon and Denise Walker (Darrell) of Moselle; grandchildren Deanna Heisey (Matt) of Taylorsville, Brian Leggett of Ellisville, Christen Leggett of Biloxi, Dustin Carpenter, Briley McLaurin and Cody McLaurin, all of Texas, Julie Easton (Ryan) of Ellisville, Haley McLaurin of Laurel, Katie Barnett (David) of Laurel, Malorie Green (Dalton) of Soso, Austin Rowzee (Heather) of Ellisville and McKenzy Walker of Moselle; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
We will miss you Papau, but we are so glad you don’t need that chair anymore!
“No longer will anything be accursed, but the throne of God and of the Lamb will be in it, and his servants will worship him. They will see his face, and his name will be on their foreheads. And the night will be no more. They will need no light of lamp or sun, for the Lord God will be their light, and they will reign forever and ever.” — Revelation 22:3-5
Pallbearers will be Michael Howell, Brian Leggett, Austin Rowzee and Richard Leggett.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at Sharon Cemetery and burial will follow the service. Brother Joe Watts will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Due to the COVID pandemic, please practice social distancing and wear a face covering when attending the service.
