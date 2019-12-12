Mike Holifield, 87, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Jan. 21, 1932.
He was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. He attended Soso High School. He retired from his family-owned wrecker service.
Visitation will be at Springhill Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon until 3 p.m. and the funeral service will follow at 3. Burial will be in Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Wilson will officiate.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Ves Holifield and Eva Holifield Walters Massey; brother Howard (Chuck) Holifield; and sister Mary Jo Trulson Daly.
Mike is survived by his wife of 69 years Emma Dee Killen Holifield; sons Ronald Holifield of Navarre, Fla., and Ray (Sheila) Holifield of Laurel; grandchildren Tonya Hill and Brian (Allyson) Holifield; great-grandchildren Carley Hill, Cambrey Hill, Jackson Holifield, Jenna Holifield and Jacey Holifield; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Bynum, Jeffery Bynum, Dana Holifield, Kimble Holifield, Jeff Ivey, Eric Hinton, Steven Norris and James Dry.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.