Sherman Albert Beech Jr., 92, of Laurel passed away Sept. 16, 2020 at Laurelwood Community Center in Laurel.
Sherman was born April 11, 1928, in Laurel to Sherman Beech Sr. and Melissa (Bush) Beech Sherman Jr. Following in his father’s footsteps, he attended Molar Barber College in New Orleans in 1944, then returned to Laurel to work for his father. When the elder Beech retired in 1970, Sherman Jr. and James Lansdale brought him out and formed Beech and Landsdale Barber Shop, where Jr. worked until the age of 85. During his long career, he gave many people their first haircuts and also their last. Mondays were always reserved for servicing his customers in the nursing homes, hospitals and funeral homes.
Sherman was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as a Marine World War 2 veteran and Army Reserve Korean War veteran. He was also a Master Mason with his membership at Lodge No. 414. He was a proud American patriot. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will always be fondly remembered for making the rounds to visit his grandchildren on Sunday mornings with Shipley’s donuts in hand.
Sherman is survived by his daughter Melissa Beech Evans of Gulfport and his step-daughter Ramona Hebert Myers of Laurel; four grandchildren, Stefan Myers (Sonya), Jordan Rowell, Dalton Evans and Aidan Evans; two great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Haden and Jazzlen Rowell; his sister Carolyn Shows of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Melissa Beech Sr.; his wife Frankie Beech (2010) and his wife Addie J. Beech (2020); his sisters Elizabeth Graham and Quilla Davis; and his granddaughter Jesse-Alayna Tanner in 1997.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, at Ellisville Funeral Home (1204 B Ave. in Ellisville). Burial will follow in Beech Cemetery in Ovett. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Sunday with the service immediately following.
The family thanks Compassus Hospice for their kindness in Sherman’s last days.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
