Sherman Boyles Jr. of Waynesboro passed into eternal rest Sept. 27, 2022 at the age of 80.
Sherman was born in Waynesboro to the late Sherman and Ollie Mae Boyles. He married Brenda Faye Bush Oct. 22, 1964, and soon transitioned from employment at Masonite Corporation to become an entrepreneur as he launched Boyles Roofing, later known as Boyles Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc. when his brother Marvin joined him to lead the metal fabrication addition. Sherman often spoke of the work ethic he learned alongside his father in the cotton field and on the farm. This work ethic sustained him as he and his brother operated alongside each other for over forty years. Sherman labored passionately to expand his commercial roofing business across the United States, becoming a pioneer in the industry by being the first in the Southeast to adopt an innovative application system. Sherman directed his employees in perfecting the application system which earned him leadership status on the Warrior Council of Carlisle SynTec Systems of Carlisle, Pa. Sherman was a member of Maynor Creek Assembly of God, where he served in various roles throughout the years.
Sherman hailed from rare stock in many ways—he loved to work, he loved to lead and he enjoyed the challenge of problem-solving. He used his skills to advance organizations and programs in which he believed, such as serving as the longest-standing president of the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America and serving as a board member at Wayne Academy in his hometown. Gov. Kirk Fordice appointed Sherman as president of the Mississippi Board of Contractors during his tenure of office. His love of history and sense of adventure spurred his enjoyment of travel, beginning with his senior trip to Mexico, and propelling him to visit several countries in Europe, landmarks in the West, as well as exploring Alaska and Canada.
Sherman was a patriot at heart and, though he had many interests and passions, he would quickly tell you that he most loved God, family and country. He delighted in spending time with his family and would often be found at academic, sport and extracurricular events of his children and grandchildren.
Sherman is survived by his loving wife Brenda Faye (Bush) Boyles; children Tammy (Richard) Coker of Madison and Steve (Michele) Boyles of Waynesboro; grandchildren Andrew (Anna) Willoughby, Alex Willoughby and Cara Willoughby, all of Nashville, and Brennyn Boyles of Waynesboro; and great-grandchildren Jackson Henry and Della Rose Willoughby of Nashville.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Ollie Mae Boyles of Waynesboro; and brother Marvin Lewis Boyles of Waynesboro.
Visitation for Mr. Boyles will be Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. at Maynor Creek Assembly of God Church in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Marvin Griffin officiating. Interment will be in Maynor Creek Cemetery in Waynesboro.
The Boyles family is grateful for the attentive care of the nursing staff of the Hattiesburg Clinic Dialysis and Waynesboro Dialysis Units, as well as the compassion and kindness shown by the University of Mississippi Medical Center MICU staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maynor Creek Academy (MCA), 5418 US-84, Waynesboro, MS 39367 or Wayne Academy (WA), P. O. Box 308, Waynesboro, MS 39367 in memory of Sherman Boyles Jr.
