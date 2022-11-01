Shermon Miles “S.M.” Welborn Jr. passed away Oct. 29, 2022 at Guardian Angels in Ellisville.
“S.M.” was a staff photographer for the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper for decades from the 1960s. His photographs documented Laurel civic events, Tornado football touchdowns, golf tournaments and weddings. He would take portrait photographs at his studio for families and brides. “S.M.” also photographed President Kennedy and President Ford in New Orleans while working by assignment for The Associated Press.
“S.M.” was a member of the McDonald's Breakfast Club, which includes Phil Hosey, Frank Cox and Paul Wood. Rick Carter and Frank Taylor, who have passed, were also at that breakfast table.
In retirement, “S.M.” loved to play golf, visit garage and estate sales on the lookout for golf clubs and bags to refurbish and sell. He also would buy and sell golf carts as a hobby. When he could not play golf anymore, he would hang out at Bear Creek Golf Club, then at Dixie Golf Club Pro Shop with Anna, Mike and Rich.
“S.M.” was preceded in death by his parents Sherman Welborn Sr. and Cayce Hosey Welborn; and his wife Louise Graves Welborn.
He is survived by his daughter Del Welborn, who moved back to Laurel in 2019 from Port Aransas, Texas, to help her father.
A special thank you goes to the wonderful staff at Guardian Angels Personal Care Home, Southern Care Hospice and Della Gordon, who chauffeured and cared for “S.M.” over the past six years.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home will handle arrangements. Sign an online guestbook at www.memorychapellaurel.com.
A graveside service will be at Ellisville Cemetery, adjacent to Jones College, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m.
“S.M.,” as a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, was comforted in his last years during his many bouts of pneumonia by the hand-written prayer-grams. The favorite prayer-gram that was posted on the refrigerator said: “God alone provides comfort that calms our nerves, fills our minds with hope, and allows us to relax even in the midst of changes and challenges.”
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church, 607 W. 5th St., Laurel, MS. 39440 and designate donation to Children's Fund in memory of “S.M.” Welborn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.