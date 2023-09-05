Sherwood Allen Taylor

Sherwood “Woody” Allen Taylor, 70, of Laurel passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital after an extended illness. He was born Sunday, Nov.16, 1952, in Geneseo, Ill.

He was a veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army. Per Woody’s wishes, he will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert A. Taylor and Elizabeth J. Law Taylor; and sister Faith Ann Quintana.

Survivors include his sister Sharon (James) Williams of the Hebron Community in Soso; and a host of nieces and nephews.

