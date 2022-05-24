Shirley Ann Boutwell Shortridge passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Hillary Benton “H.B.” and Victoria Boutwell; sister Ruby B. Meeks; brothers Ray Boutwell and Victor Boutwell; and brother-in-law Ray Polson.
She is survived by her husband Larry Shortridge; son Jim Herring (Debbie); daughters Shari Herring (Krystal) and Terri Herring (Joe); grandson Wesley Herring; brother Hillary Berton Boutwell Jr. (Joyce); sisters Mary Joyce Robinson (Velton) and Janet Polson; sister-in-law Francis Boutwell; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Mrs. Shortridge was a very successful businesswoman. She worked her way through the sales ranks, from retail, to insurance, to advertising and finally ended here career as a commodities broker. She was also a very giving person, especially to children and animal charities. Above all else, she loved her family dearly and will be missed by all.
A private service for family was in Laurel at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and she was laid to rest at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel on Saturday, May 7.
