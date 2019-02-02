Shirley Ann Perdue, 66, of Biloxi passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
The funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Ryleigh Holifield.
Shirley is survived by her children Kathy Byrd (Byron), James Holifield (Wendy) and Casey Lott (Michael); siblings Brenda and Rita; grandchildren William, Wesley, Wendy, Tyler, Macey, Kaleigh, Trey and Chip; and great-grandchildren Riley, Emma, Chloe, Gabby, Cooper, Jayce and Rhiannon.
She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.
The family requests donations be made to Gulf Coast Children’s Shelter, 47 Maple Drive, Gulfport, MS 39507.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
