Shirley Ann Strunk

Shirley Ann (Pates) Strunk, 67, of Sandersville died on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Sharon. She was born on Oct. 31, 1953, in Laurel, the daughter of Minnie “Sue” Pates and Henry Pates.
Early in her career, Shirley was an LPN. For many years, she and her husband traveled the United States with the carnival. Later, she worked and volunteered at the local chapter of the American Red Cross. She also rescued and loved her feline companions.
Shirley is survived by her son William Fulton of Sharon; her daughter Wynde Walker (Jim Winner) of Herndon, Va.; her stepdaughter Goldie Byrd of Somerset, Ky.; her mother Sue Pates of Sandersville; her sisters Susan Boone (Mike) of Sandersville and Glenda Pates of Metairie, La.; her brother Glen Pates of Sandersville; her grandchildren Chris Byrd, Katie Ruttley, Haily McWhorter and Harley Fulton; her great-grandson Oliver Byrd; her nieces Jennifer Sims (Terry) and their son Hunter, Alethea Byrd (Alvin) and their children Blake, Kaleigh and Keely, and Brittany Valentine; and her nephew Jeremy Valentine.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband David Strunk on July 26, 2014; father Henry Pates; stepson Allen Strunk; grandson Dustin Strunk; sisters Claire Valentine and Rebecca Pates; and great-niece Jane Allison Byrd.
Her wonderful and loving heart will be terribly missed.
Shirley’s life will be celebrated at Memory Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 27, with 1 p.m. visitation and 2 p.m. service. Burial will follow in the Pates Cemetery in Sandersville.
As an alternative to flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Medical Center, 325 US-11, Ellisville, MS 39437 of by calling 601-477-9114
