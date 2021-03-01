Shirley Ann Welch, 77, of Laurel died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 in Lumberton. She was born Saturday, Aug. 28, 1943, in Philadelphia, Miss.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at Big Creek Cemetery and burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Brad Brownlee will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a loving mother, “Mimi" and the world’s best cook. Shirley Ann was adored and loved by all who knew her as a confidant, counselor and friend. She loved the Lord and always praised Him for His goodness.
She was preceded in death by her father Royce Horton; mother Lois Windham; and stepfather Bennis Windham.
Survivors include her daughters Vickie Temple (Brooks), Shannon Ishee (Mark), Pamela Brown (Shawn) and April Caldwell; son Ken Welch; grandchildren Courtney Birkle (Alex), Hannah Krchnak, David Ishee (Claire), Jacob Krchnak, Shelby Jones (Tyler), Matthew Ishee (Alex), Coco Caldwell, Brandon Temple, Kylie Welch, Ciara Welch and Cameron Welch; and great-grandchild Evelyn Birkle.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
